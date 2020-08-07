PacketFabric and Cloudflare announced the release of the Cloudflare Network Interconnect. Cloudflare Network Interconnect brings full network functionality to the physical network edge. It will be available through PacketFabric’s Network as a Service Marketplace. The duo also stated that PacketFabric will interconnect with the Cloudflare Network Interconnect in 15 North American and APAC markets. Cloudflare Network Interconnect is planned to be launched throughout 2020 and 2021 in additional North America and international markets.

Better network performance and security

Cloudflare Network Interconnect provides customers with innovative use cases for better network performance and security including a private pathway to Cloudflare DDoS Protection and Cloudflare Magic Transit; a dedicated on-ramp to Internet acceleration and optimization via Cloudflare Argo; private access to corporate applications; and a secure origin for Cloudflare’s CDN. John Graham-Cumming, Chief Technology Officer of Cloudflare said,