The internet security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The fiscal year 2020 revenue totaled $431 million, with an increase of 50% year-over-year. Q4 revenue totaled $126 million, also representing an increase of 50% year-over-year.

: GAAP net loss was $34.0 million, compared to $28.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss was $7.4 million, compared to $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net loss per share was $0.11, compared to $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.02, compared to $0.06 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

: GAAP loss from operations was $24.7 million, or 19.6% of total revenue, compared to $29.9 million, or 35.7% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $5.5 million, or 4.3% of total revenue, compared to $18.3 million, or 21.8% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO, Cloudflare, said,

“We had a remarkable end to a year we’ll never forget, delivering a record fourth quarter and full-year 2020. Our paid customer count grew to more than 111,000, with our largest customers continuing to be our strongest growth area. We helped our customers shift away from the weight of the appliances that held them down when they needed flexibility to succeed, and delivered more than 550 products and capabilities during 2020 that also supported needs bigger than all of us, whether it was helping to secure the US election from cyberattacks or ensuring COVID-19 vaccine registration sites withstand demand with Project Fair Shot. Innovation is the energy that fuels Cloudflare, differentiates us in the market, and enables us to help build a better Internet.”