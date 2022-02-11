Security, performance, and reliability company, Cloudflare announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31. The company also shared the financial outlook for the first quarter and the full fiscal year, 2022. The results represented over 50% growth year-over-year.

Fourth quarter:

: GAAP net loss was $77.5 million, compared to $34.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.24 compared to $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income was $0.1 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non- GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.00, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

: GAAP loss from operations was $41.1 million, or 21.2% of total revenue, compared to $24.7 million, or 19.6% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations was $2.2 million, or 1.2% of total revenue, compared to a loss from operations of $5.5 million, or 4.3% of total revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

: GAAP gross profit was $151.1 million or 78.0% gross margin, compared to $96.9 million or 76.9%, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $153.3 million or 79.2% gross margin, compared to $98.3 million, or 78.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full year:

: GAAP net loss was $260.3 million compared to $119.4 million for fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.83, compared to $0.40 for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $15.1 million compared to $35.1 million for fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.05, compared to $0.12 for fiscal 2020.

: GAAP loss from operations was $127.7 million, or 19.5% of total revenue, compared to $106.8 million or 24.8% of total revenue, in fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $7.0 million, or 1.1% of total revenue, compared to $33.9 million, or 7.9% of total revenue, in fiscal 2020.

First quarter:

Full year:

Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare said,

« We had a most excellent 2021, capping off the year with fourth quarter revenue growth up 54% year-over-year. The full year represented a 52% year-over-year increase in revenue growth and a 71% year-over-year increase in large customer growth. It was also the fifth straight year we achieved 50 percent, or greater, compounded growth. Our continued success is fueled by a culture of relentless innovation on top of a highly scalable platform. That’s why we’re uniquely positioned to extend our network, introduce new Zero Trust capabilities, and grow our total addressable market. We’ve never been more motivated to take on this huge opportunity as corporate networks transition to the cloud, and developers line-up to build on our edge. »