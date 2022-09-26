Cloudflare announced that its distributed object storage solution, R2 Storage, is now generally available for all.

Cloudflare’s R2 Storage is providing scalable storage without egress fees, allowing developers to store and access everything they need.

R2 Storage’s S3-compatible API enables developers to make seamless migrations and powerful integrations with Cloudflare Workers.

CDN and DDoS mitigation solutions provider, Cloudflare announced the general availability of its R2 Storage, providing scalable storage without the egress fees. R2 Storage allows developers to store and access everything they might need, from large media files to logs or web assets. It offers the flexibility developers need with zero egress fees.

No egress fees

R2 Storage provides an S3-compatible API to make seamless migration and powerful integration with Cloudflare Workers. It enables developers to focus on building the application and websites, instead of spending high storage costs or vendor lock-in. R2 Storage was launched for beta 8 weeks ago and since then, over 11,000 developers are using the solution. With the general availability, developers will be able to:

Slash their cloud provider egress and storage bills: Cloudflare’s goal is to make R2 Storage the least expensive option for performant object storage, no matter the scale. That’s why Cloudflare is on a mission to eliminate egress fees, deliver object storage that is at least 10% cheaper than S3 Standard, and make infrequent access completely free for customers.

Take advantage of the performance of object storage built with Cloudflare’s global network: By leveraging Cloudflare Workers and Durable Objects, R2 Storage provides low latency, high throughput storage for the most demanding applications.

Unlock the power and scale of Cloudflare Workers within their applications: R2 Storage is fully integrated with the Cloudflare Workers runtime, making building data pipelines and manipulating objects incredibly easy.

Access data efficiently from anywhere: Cloudflare’s global network spans over 275 cities in more than 100 countries, so R2 Storage allows developers to quickly and easily reach global audiences without provisioning data centers around the world.

Integrate R2 Storage across Cloudflare’s product portfolio: Working with other Cloudflare products like Access or Cache, developers can seamlessly plug in R2 Storage across their entire Cloudflare environment.

Seamlessly fit R2 Storage into existing workflows: With an S3-compatible API and Workers APIs, developers can easily migrate data out of S3 or use the power of Cloudflare’s global network. Now, developers can work in whatever way is easiest for them to minimize the barrier of using R2 Storage.

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare said,

« Egress fees are nothing but a tax on developers, stifling innovation and creativity. We are redefining the standard of how developers work with object storage, allowing them to focus on innovation, rather than the costs of accessing their data. That is why R2 Storage will never have egress fees. Cloudflare’s mission is to help build a better Internet, which means we’re focused on making the Internet faster, safer, and also more affordable for everyone. We have been blown away by the initial interest in R2 Storage, and we encourage any developer that wants a better type of storage to sign up and switch to R2 today. »