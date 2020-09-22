Cloudian‘s flash-optimized object storage software, HyperStore, enables users to meet the needs of performance-intensive workloads such as data analytics, AI/ML, cloud-native applications, and rapid backup and recovery. According to the announcement, it also features the ability to deploy flash and HDD-based nodes within an adaptive hybrid architecture. It allows customers to reduce the total cost by 40% by tiering less frequently used data to lower-cost HDD-based storage.

3X better price/performance

Cloudian also states that its new solution delivers more than 3X better price/performance, compared to competitive flash-based object storage systems. The new flash-optimized software delivers performance while providing all the advantages of Cloudian’s object storage platform, including fully native S3 compatibility, industry-leading security, and advanced management features such as multi-tenancy and quality-of-service. Cloudian’s platform is certified with leading NVMe suppliers. Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian said,

“With object storage increasingly displacing legacy SAN and NAS systems, our customers need new options for performance-intensive workloads such as analytics and ultra-rapid data restore. Our new flash solution not only addresses this need but also includes an industry-first feature that automatically manages data across flash and HDD-based platforms to deliver the optimal mix of performance, cost, and capacity.”

