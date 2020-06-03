Cloudian announced a new cloud management solution called HyperIQ to manage the Cloudian’s storage infrastructure across on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. This solution allows for increased availability and acceleration of new deployments for providing easy adaptation to workload demands. In addition to this, Cloudian’s new solution enables all devices to share a single management environment.

Features of HyperIQ

• Intelligent monitoring: Complete observability with real-time interactive dashboards and historical data that include the ability to slice and dice resource utilization by data center, node, services and more.

• Customisable dashboards: In addition to pre-configured dashboards, the solution offers flexibility to build one’s own dashboards from over 100 available data panels and drill into user or storage data at a more granular level.

• Predictive maintenance: Proactive alerts for predicting hardware failures, assessing maintenance needs, and avoiding performance impacts.

• User behavior analytics: Monitor user activities, provide insights into usage patterns such as uploads/downloads, API usage, S3 transactions, request sizes and HTTP response codes and enforce security and compliance policies.

• Anomaly detection: Identification of trends and faults so that rectifying action can be taken, such as creating support cases, triggering repairs or making other corrective actions to ensure optimal operations.

• Custom notifications: Custom alerts for more proactive monitoring of applications and flexibility to integrate with multiple notification channels such as Slack, OpsGenie, Kafka and PagerDuty.

• Customer health checks: Personalised monthly health checks with actionable plans based on trends and analysis from the customer’s Cloudian infrastructure as well as analytics from global learning across Cloudian’s install base.

This monitoring and observability solution comes with the support of HyperStore. There are two versions of HyperIQ and they are available as a virtual machine for download. HyperIQ Basic version has pre-configured dashboards and is offered to Cloudian customers for free. HyperIQ Enterprise version includes advanced analytics features. It is licensed by capacity at 0.025 cents per GB per month. Cloudian has extension plans for HyperIQ to cover other parts of the IT infrastructure.