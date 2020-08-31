Cloudian announced a new Cloudian Kubernetes S3 Operator, providing a self-service tool for developers to dynamically provision Cloudian HyperStore S3-compatible object storage. It allows users to modernize their storage infrastructure with a Kubernetes-enabled private cloud solution that employs the industry-standard S3 API to maximize application portability. Cloudian meets the needs by combining self-serve, multi-tenant storage agility with enterprise-grade scalability, durability, and security while delivering TCO savings.

HyperStore S3-compatible object storage

The new launch extends Cloudian’s support for cloud-native environments. Kubernetes S3 Operator provides an API-driven management environment to quickly provision S3-compatible object storage. Other key features and benefits are:

Simple and direct – Storage is provisioned and accessed directly by applications, with no gateways or translation layers.

Enterprise-grade security – Features include encryption, IAM, SAML, WORM, RBAC and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f).

Exabyte scalability – Starting from just three nodes and scaling up to an exabyte without interruption.

Multi-site and multi-cloud support – Scale across multiple sites with single-namespace simplicity or extend into the public cloud using out-of-the-box integration with AWS GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format.

Cost-effectiveness – Savings of more than 60% over traditional SAN and NAS systems and public cloud offerings.

Sanjay Jagad, senior director of products and solutions at Cloudian said,