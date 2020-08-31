Cloudian announced a new Cloudian Kubernetes S3 Operator, providing a self-service tool for developers to dynamically provision Cloudian HyperStore S3-compatible object storage. It allows users to modernize their storage infrastructure with a Kubernetes-enabled private cloud solution that employs the industry-standard S3 API to maximize application portability. Cloudian meets the needs by combining self-serve, multi-tenant storage agility with enterprise-grade scalability, durability, and security while delivering TCO savings.
The new launch extends Cloudian’s support for cloud-native environments. Kubernetes S3 Operator provides an API-driven management environment to quickly provision S3-compatible object storage. Other key features and benefits are:
- Simple and direct – Storage is provisioned and accessed directly by applications, with no gateways or translation layers.
- Enterprise-grade security – Features include encryption, IAM, SAML, WORM, RBAC and certification with the most rigorous regulatory requirements, such as Common Criteria, FIPS and SEC Rule 17a-4(f).
- Exabyte scalability – Starting from just three nodes and scaling up to an exabyte without interruption.
- Multi-site and multi-cloud support – Scale across multiple sites with single-namespace simplicity or extend into the public cloud using out-of-the-box integration with AWS, GCP and Azure that maintains data in its native format.
- Cost-effectiveness – Savings of more than 60% over traditional SAN and NAS systems and public cloud offerings.
Sanjay Jagad, senior director of products and solutions at Cloudian said,
“Containers enable enterprises to develop new services more quickly, but traditional storage wasn’t designed for these modern workloads. So while other storage providers are pushing complex, management-heavy products based on legacy platforms, Cloudian delivers simplicity itself: the industry’s most compatible S3 API and a lightweight Kubernetes operator. Developers gain self-serve agility and application portability, while operations teams benefit from Cloudian’s exabyte scalability, hybrid cloud management, and exceptional value.”
