Cloudify announced the launch of the 6th version of its open-source, orchestration platform. Cloudify 6 introduces Environment as a Service 2.0: a new hierarchical environment management capability. Its orchestrator of orchestrator feature also allows users who are required to orchestrate infrastructure that is optimized both for legacy and cloud-native applications across environments.

Terraform and Kubernetes

Cloudify 6 aims to help organizations that want to simplify Kubernetes and Terraform management. In Cloudfiy 6, Terraform users receive a dynamic workspace environment, that organizes templates and modules into development, staging, and production environments. The platform manages the dependencies among these workspaces, executing operations across multiple environments from one interface.

Cloudify 6 also allows Kubernetes users to automatically discover and create multi Kubernetes clusters. The latest version introduces a new service-oriented management framework, directed at managing the distributed service deployment and ongoing day-2 operations on multiple Kubernetes clusters and hybrid environments. Cloudify v6 also allows users to deploy the same instance of a service on multiple clusters in just a single command, solving partial-failure scenarios, monitor drifts, and more. Ariel Dan, CEO of Cloudify said,

“Our large enterprise users have consistently told us that legacy and cloud native applications will live side by side in their infrastructure environments. They need simpler ways to manage those legacy and cloud native apps, and moving workloads close to the edge only complicates this reality. Since most of these organizations use an IaC solution like Terraform, they need an ‘orchestrator of orchestrators’ solution that does not require replacement of their IaC solutions. That’s what we’ve built with Cloudify 6. With it, we’ve seen improvements of 50% in production environments and more than 200% in dev environments. It’s a dramatic game changer for anyone managing diverse environments at scale.”

