CloudInstitute.io announces its collaboration with Amazon Web Services. CloudInsitute.io is now available on AWS Marketplace. CloudInstitute.io platform assesses cloud skills of employees against their specific cloud goals & objectives. The platform also curates a personalized learning path for each employee against the goals and provides managers insights into their employees’ readiness for specific tasks and projects. CloudInstitute.io also offers customized pricing via AWS Marketplace.
1-Click install
CloudInstitute.io has integrated itself on the marketplace, allowing customers to start using the platform with 1-Click with usage paid on a per month basis. Ed Sattar, CEO of CloudInstitute.io said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“The way technology is being packaged, promoted and sold is changing through AWS Marketplace. Similarly, how you enable your teams to adopt new technologies is changing. From personalize their training journey to speed up readiness to techniques to retain and implement cloud skills, in a nutshell the very essence of learning is changing. We are on the forefront of the paradigm shift by launching the industry’s first cloud workforce readiness platform based on AI and adaptive learning to be transactable on the AWS Marketplace. Customers can purchase and implement our platform within the marketplace, enjoy pay-as-you-go pricing, and merged billing with their AWS monthly bills.”
Discussion about this post