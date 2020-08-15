CloudInstitute.io announces its collaboration with Amazon Web Services. CloudInsitute.io is now available on AWS Marketplace. CloudInstitute.io platform assesses cloud skills of employees against their specific cloud goals & objectives. The platform also curates a personalized learning path for each employee against the goals and provides managers insights into their employees’ readiness for specific tasks and projects. CloudInstitute.io also offers customized pricing via AWS Marketplace.

1-Click install

CloudInstitute.io has integrated itself on the marketplace, allowing customers to start using the platform with 1-Click with usage paid on a per month basis. Ed Sattar, CEO of CloudInstitute.io said,