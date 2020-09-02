Cloud computing security and compliance solutions provider CloudPassage announced that it has migrated the fully-containerized microservices architecture of its Halo cloud security and compliance platform to the fully-managed Kubernetes service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service. The company also stated that, with the advantages of AWS services, CloudPassage internal resources can focus on the innovations, new features, and flexible security policies.

Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service

The integration of Amazon EKS provides CloudPassage increased capability to monitor, scale, and load-balance its services. Zach Vickery, DevOps leader at CloudPassage said,