Cloud computing security and compliance solutions provider CloudPassage announced that it has migrated the fully-containerized microservices architecture of its Halo cloud security and compliance platform to the fully-managed Kubernetes service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service. The company also stated that, with the advantages of AWS services, CloudPassage internal resources can focus on the innovations, new features, and flexible security policies.
Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service
The integration of Amazon EKS provides CloudPassage increased capability to monitor, scale, and load-balance its services. Zach Vickery, DevOps leader at CloudPassage said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“We are committed to providing our customers with a highly performant cloud security platform while maintaining great economics. By taking advantage of the operational efficiencies of AWS services, we are able to provide faster and better cloud security than our competitors and at a better price point. This evolution of our platform enabled recent cost reductions that were passed directly to our customers.”
Discussion about this post