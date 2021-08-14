Independent cloud services provider, Cloudreach and AWS signed a strategic collaboration agreement. With the agreement, the duo will accelerate the joint go-to-market proposition, investments in Cloudreach software innovation, geographical expansion, and talent academy launch.

12-year relationship

The agreement is signed after a 12-year relationship between the duo. Cloudreach also announced that the company will expand within North America and Europe including into new territories Canada, Poland, Spain, and the Nordics. The company will also invest in software to develop its SMART Migration and SMART Modernization services.

The company stated that these services aim to boost organization’s cloud adoption through intelligent automation and will help more customers to realize the benefits of AWS services with far greater efficiency. With the agreement, the company also announced the launch of a Talent Academy, which is designed to train hundreds of diverse and promising candidates. Cloudreach will look for candidates with a passion for building their career in the cloud, even if they do not have a technical background, and fast-track their technical development. Brooks Borcherding, CEO of Cloudreach said,

“After 12 years of collaboration with AWS, we’re excited to be entering this new phase of growth. Together, we’re focused on delivering the promise of the cloud through new software-driven capabilities coupled with industry-best practices and expertise. For our customers this will mean adopting AWS cloud more efficiently and with greater confidence, achieving a faster time to value.”

