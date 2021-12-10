The cloud and security company Atos has announced buying Cloudreach, a multi-cloud organization specializing in cloud application development and cloud migration. Atos has stated that the agreement of acquiring Cloudreach has been completed. After regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to be completed in early 2022.

Merging two companies’ strength

The acquisition will merge all Cloudreach’s strengths in consulting, transforming and building digital solutions, using cloud-based applications, and all the other capabilities and experience that the company has with Atos’ hybrid-cloud, SAP HANA, application modernization, digital workspace, edge computing, cybersecurity, and IoT capabilities.

Cloudreach has 600 skilled employees specialized in cloud platforms, applications, and security. The company’s revenue is expected approximately €100 million in the calendar year of 2021. It is also a Premier Consulting Partner of AWS, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider, Google Cloud Premier Partner, and Google Cloud Security Partner.

Adrian Gregory, Acting co-CEO of Atos said:

« The future acquisition of Cloudreach has strong synergetic potential with the existing Atos expertise in Cloud, notably in Europe, and enhances the value of our past acquisitions of Syntel, Maven Wave, Edifixio, and more recently VisualBI and AppCentrica. Coupled with Cloudreach, Atos grows its position as the multi-cloud powerhouse, especially strengthening our global leadership position delivering AWS solutions. Further, as the company’s largest region, Atos Northern Europe now has a potent combination to deepen the development and delivery speed of digital services for our customers. Atos will also allow Cloudreach to extend its excellence into North America and other regions of the Group. Finally, Cloudreach perfectly represents the company’s acquisition strategy, by reinforcing a key expertise of the Group to serve its organic growth acceleration. »

