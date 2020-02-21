CloudScale365, a provider of Managed IT Services to businesses worldwide, has acquired eApps Hosting and its Create-a-Cloud platform.

CloudScale365 has announced the acquisition of eApps Hosting and its Create-a-Cloud platform. With this acquisition, CloudScale365’s solutions portfolio will expand. The company aims to meet the demand for non-Microsoft based solutions and provide premier services for companies of any size.

A compelling combination

eApps VCS Platform enables users to create custom Linux or Windows Virtual Private Servers. It also allows to choose their RAM, CPU, Disk, and an OS template for their custom requirements. Pat Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365 said:

“This is a compelling combination that will create significant value for both company’s customers through a broadened portfolio of Linux and Windows cloud solutions, tailored managed service, and innovative platform technology, CloudScale365’s growth over the last year has enabled the company to accelerate services to new levels and provide a premier customer experience for businesses that do not have the time or expertise to do it themselves.”

After this acquisition, CloudScale365, Inc., the parent company, is based in Wilmington, DE and Nashville, TN, will continue to hold company. Rick Lingsch, CEO of eApps, will remain as the Managing Director of the division. This acquisition brings together employees of two companies. With this combination, they will expand solution options for both Microsoft and LINUX platforms.

eApps Hosting that serves more than 2500 customers, hosting over 15,000 domains in more than 125 countries provide cloud hosting and related services for commercial-grade web sites, web applications, and email services.