Cloudsuppliers and DME announced a new strategic partnership. According to the agreement, the duo will support each other and share their expertise and resources in their respective home markets. Both companies’ clients will now have access to resources and the professional network, including specialist translators, copywriters, consultants, and other marketing professionals.

Business-to-Business IT

According to the announcement, both companies are committed to offer tailored marketing services to their clients, with a special focus on Business-to-Business tech companies. Mark Karsch, CEO of Cloudsuppliers said,

“This partnership allows our clients to get local support in an area spanning from Amsterdam to Lublin and from Vilnius to Vienna. Our goal has always been to offer laser-focused marketing services and localization to providers of IT services. Now we can further enable them to target local markets and send their message across Europe, allowing them to expand their communication efforts wherever they need.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News