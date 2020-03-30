CloudTalk Global – 2020 Conference and Exhibition will bring senior industry representatives and cloud hosting professionals from 15 different countries. The event was planned to be held on April 21, 2020, at the Istanbul Congress Centre. Because of the COVID-19 threat, the event is postponed to June 11, 2020.

CloudTalk Global – 2020, aims to make Turkey the marketing-communication center of technology and innovation in the cloud computing industry. International leading cloud companies and local cloud service providers will be on the stage as speakers.

You can register for the event through www.cloudtalkglobal.com website.