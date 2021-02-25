Eurasia’s most comprehensive and widely attended online cloud technology event “CloudTalk Online Matchmaking Summit” will host household names in the cloud computing sector across the region for a second consecutive year on 26-27 May 2021.

Indicating his preference to exploit the full potential of online events in 2021 given the continuation of the current pandemic and the accompanying health hazards, CloudTalk CEO Burkay Yapağcıoğlu stated that the 2020 CloudTalk Online Matchmaking Summit offered over 2,000 technology professionals from 20 countries the opportunity to engage with 60+ international cloud experts in 5 different halls.

“We had an extraordinary digital conference and fair experience for our participants in 2020”, said Yapağcıoğlu, before adding that their 2021 goals are more ambitious and that they expect to host more than 3,000 participants this year.

Opportunity to meet tech mammoths with a brand new fair experience

Over 124,000 interactions, 1,200 one-on-one meetings, 570 hall meetings, an average of 300 viewers per session, 3,700 message deliveries and 5,000+ profile viewing were among some of the feats achieved in last year’s event. Tech mammoths such as Alibaba Cloud, Acronis, Cloudflare, Mailchannels, Synacor, and ResellerClub met with participants in the virtual foyer area during the CloudTalk Online Matchmaking Summit 2020, making it the number one networking event of Eurasia that linked individual participants within their respective fields and to the job opportunities they had been looking for.

Aiming to bring together more than 100 major tech enterprises and over 3,000 IT professionals in the virtual foyer area this year, the 2021 event ensures that participants have the opportunity to link with a greater number of prospects in the cloud technology sector.

Digital infrastructure that will enable you to reap the maximum gain from the event

CloudTalk Online Matchmaking Summit facilitates professional time management by allowing meeting plans with thousands of participants from 20+ countries across Eurasia before and during the conference, offers group video calls in the form of roundtables in networking lounges, enables participants to engage in conversation with people of their choosing through the chat feature, and allows everyone to see one another thanks to its open-participant interface. With its notification and reminder features, the interface guarantees that all participants reap the maximum gain from the event by making it easier for them to attend the presentations in the 5 different halls sorted according to their interests.

Broad participation opens the door to new opportunities in the business world

In addition to global tech giants such as Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, and Alibaba Cloud, the participant profiles of the 2020 event consisted of C-level IT managers, IT specialists, network and system administrators, security managers, data centre specialists, cloud architects, software developers, product managers, sales and business development representatives, independent consultants and end-users.

Don’t be late for registration

Confirming that CloudTalk Online Matchmaking Summit 2021, which will take place on 26-27 May, is now open for registration, Burkay Yapağcıoğlu stated that the process of sending meeting requests and creating personal agendas to match participants with one another will begin 3 days before the event, and that all registered participants and partners can continue communicating on the platform for 2 additional days after the event.

Reminding their limited preparation for a flawless communication management of participants and partners, Yapağcıoğlu stated that they are extremely pleased with the interest this year, despite the registrations having been just opened.

Visit the event’s website to register for CloudTalk Online | Matchmaking Summit 2021: https://cloudtalksummit.online/en

