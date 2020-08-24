The frequent appearance of online communication culture with virtual fairs and conferences in the business world, which the technology sector is not at all unfamiliar with, starting with the migration of traditional activities like Google Next and Microsoft Build to digital.

Eurasia’s first 1:1 B2B matchmaking event for IT professionals

Stating that more than 200 prestigious conferences are held digitally today, CloudTalk CEO Burkay Yapağcıoğlu emphasizes that they prefer to take advantage of the power of a digital event in their meetings with participants and business partners because of current travel restrictions and ongoing health concerns.

Pointing out that they offer the participant the opportunity to take advantage of 50+ cloud professionals from Eurasia and around the world in 4 different halls within the scope of CloudTalk Online, Burkay states that they have received registration requests from nearly 3,000 participants from 20 different countries and the interest is increasing with each passing day.

CloudTalk Global leads the way by the virtue of being a powerful networking event that matches the participants according to their fields and the business opportunities they have to offer and are looking for.

The event, which will host more than 50 companies in the virtual fair area, where booths can be visited and product demos can be viewed just like in physical meetings, and where simultaneous video, audio and written communication with the fair staff and company officials is possible; in short, it opens the doors of a brand new fair experience, reflecting the power of digital communications.

One-to-one communication

CloudTalk Online not only will facilitate professional time management by allowing meeting plans to be made with thousands of participants from 20 different countries across Eurasia before and during the conference, but it also guarantees the highest efficiency to be obtained from the event, according to the preferences of each participant, with its notification and reminder features that make it easier for the participants to attend any presentation they wish among those held in 4 different halls according to the fields of interest of the participants.

Eurasia’s leading cloud-based service providers Logosoft, Uzman Posta, Bulutistan are also participating in the conference, where global giants like Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, Radix, etc. taking part.

It removes the borders and also opens the doors to new business opportunities with the broad participation of all the professionals like C-level managers, IT specialists, network and system administrators, security managers, developers, software developers, product managers, sales and business development units, independent consultants and end-users that make up the market.

Don’t miss the chance of early registration!

Emphasizing that the registration continues for CloudTalk Online, which will take place on 29 September 2020, Burkay Yapağcıoğlu state that 14 days before the event, i.e., as of September 15, 2020, the process of sending meeting requests and creating a personal agenda will start to match the registered participants with each other, and the time limit will be eliminated by continuing the communication of all registered participants and partners on the platform after the event, until October 13, 2020.

Having said that they have limited participation in order to manage the communication of the participants and partners without any problems, Burkay states that they expect the remaining quotas to be filled by mid-August and they are very pleased with the registrant turnout so far.

For registration and more information about CloudTalk Global Matchmaking Summit, please visit the event website: www.cloudtalksummit.online