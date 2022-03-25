The cloud hosting provider, Cloudways announced the launch of a new integration in partnership with Cloudflare. With the integration, Cloudways users will be able to benefit from the enterprise-level performance and security features. Customers can use this new add-on inside the Cloudways platform with a few clicks and without an existing Cloudflare account.

Enterprise-level integration

The integration enables Cloudways to offer the choice to upgrade to a plan that includes access to superior speed and security capabilities offered from Cloudflare, reserved only to Cloudways customers, for only $4.99 per month per website, with volume discounts dropping the price down to $1.99.

Cloudflare’s security technology is capable of mitigating DDoS attacks in under three seconds while analyzing millions of sites to identify and block attackers. Aaqib Gadit, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloudways said,

« After a thorough evaluation of all the available solutions, Cloudflare was the obvious choice for us. We’re always looking for innovative ways to provide more capabilities to our already powerful platform. Partnering with the leading edge development platform in the world will enable us to serve a broader audience of web professionals and SMBs. »