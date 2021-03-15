Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) solution provider, Cloudwise, and Huawei Cloud launched Cloudwise APM, an application performance management platform. In addition to this, the two parties announced a plan for comprehensive cooperation in solution development and product marketing for Cloudwise APM based on Huawei Cloud.

Targeting countries and regions in the Asia Pacific

Cloudwise APM proactively monitors application system performance as well as end-user experience. It helps customers discover and handle anomalies that occur anywhere in their application systems in a timely manner. Cloudwise APM that targets countries and regions in the Asia Pacific is based on Huawei Cloud’s architecture. Cloudwise APM was developed to ensure application performance, collaborate efficiently, and innovate faster.

Lu Yanping, Director of Asia Pacific Huawei Cloud Ecosystem Development Dept, said,

“Huawei Cloud is ready to work with SaaS companies around the world to help customers run their application systems with ease. Powered by a robust Huawei Cloud infrastructure, Cloudwise APM will be able to provide better services to global customers. By providing technical support, marketing support, and other business support, Huawei Cloud is committed to helping SaaS partners like Cloudwise expand into the global markets so that together we can drive digital transformation forward for enterprises.”

“Cloudwise APM is a mature, intelligent application performance management platform, and its performance has been proven in countless deployments,” according to David Liu, President of Cloudwise.

