Cloud cost intelligence provider, CloudZero introduced CloudZero Budgets. The new feature allows organizations to control their cloud costs. It also provides real-time visibility into different business units’ costs and budgetary forecasts.

Generally available in February

The new addition to the company’s capabilities focuses on providing cloud cost intelligence, allowing users to make better decisions while building, operating, and packaging cloud-based products. The new service is now available for select customers and will be generally available in February 2022.

CloudZero Budgets is built on top of the company’s code-driven cost allocation method, Dimensions, which enables users to organize cloud spending according to business-specific metrics, allowing them to set budgets for custom groups. It also provides regular Slack updates to engineering teams, informing them about their performance compared to their budget and cost anomaly alerts such as unexpected spikes and trends. Phil Pergola, CEO of CloudZero said,

« At most cloud-driven organizations, engineering builds products, finance gets the bill, then they both have to figure out what they’re spending and why. That’s especially challenging because cost data is not written in the business language that finance understands. CloudZero Budgets gives everyone continuous, granular visibility into exactly where their cloud spend stands. Rather than tracking budgets for cloud services, we’re showing them how much a single feature costs, which gives every team a shared language and understanding. »

