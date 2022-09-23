Cockroach Labs releases migration tools, the general availability of CockroachDB serverless, and new integrations.

CockroachDB serverless is an on-demand relational database that combines a PostgreSQL interface with consumption-based elastic scaling and pricing.

CockroachDB Molt is now available in preview and lets users migrate with fewer roadblocks and better reliability.

Creator of cloud-native distributed SQL database CockroachDB, Cockroach Labs announced the general availability of its serverless database at the RoachFest 2022 event. CockroachDB serverless aims to accelerate the software design cycle for teams from prototype to production, eliminate operational overhead, and ensure the right capacity to eliminate overspending.

CockroachDB serverless

CockroachDB serverless is an on-demand relational database. It combines a PostgreSQL interface with consumption-based elastic scaling and pricing. It allows users to:

Eliminate operational overhead: Reduce daily database operations to near zero. Never suffer unexpected charges on your bill by setting monthly spending limits. Save time by automating management, maintenance, scale, and high availability.

Always have the right capacity without overspending: Automatically handle spikes in demand without bottlenecks, and scale back down to reduce spending.

Automatically handle spikes in demand without bottlenecks, and scale back down to reduce spending. Maximize velocity, from prototype to production: Build faster with an instant start and developer-first capabilities including a CLI, a rich ecosystem of PostgreSQL ORMs and drivers, and no-downtime schema changes.

Cockroach Labs also released CockroachDB Molt, to meet the growing demand from organizations that are migrating off their legacy databases. The new solution is named after the new growth in an insect’s life cycle. CockroachDB Molt aims to simplify the end-to-end migration lifecycle. A preview of the toolset is now available and enables users to migrate with fewer roadblocks and better reliability. It also includes a new schema conversion tool that is capable of identifying and fixing incompatibilities between the source database and CockroachDB. Cockroach Labs also announced integrations with Vercel, Vault, and Terraform:

Vercel (Preview): The Vercel integration helps developers build and deploy web applications with a relational database that eliminates configuration, management, or maintenance.

Vault by HashiCorp: This integration will enable developers to centralize, standardize and automate database credential and encryption keys security with HashiCorp Vault's Dynamic Secrets for CockroachDB.

This integration will enable developers to centralize, standardize and automate database credential and encryption keys security with HashiCorp Vault’s Dynamic Secrets for CockroachDB. Terraform by HashiCorp (Preview): The Terraform integration easily provisions CockroachDB Dedicated & Serverless in the cloud with Terraform Provider. With automated and repeatable workflow for database provisioning, DevOps teams can seamlessly deploy applications.

Nate Stewart, chief product officer at Cockroach Labs said,

« We envision a world where your data-intensive applications effortlessly and securely serve millions of customers anywhere on the planet, with the exact right capacity for that moment, all enabled by a simple SQL API in the cloud. We’re a step closer to that vision now that CockroachDB Serverless is generally available. We’ve also released a new migration toolset and formed critical partnerships to help customers with existing applications take full advantage of CockroachDB. »