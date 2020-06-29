Kubernetes DevOps tools provider Codefresh announced $27 million funding round that brings the total funding for the company to $42 million. Codefresh has grown dramatically with adoption from DevOps teams Epic Games, Gap, Vivint, TBS, and many others after launching the Epic Games, Gap, Vivint, TBS, and many others. As a result of the funding round, Red Dot Capital Partners’ Managing Partner, Yaniv Stern will join the company’s board of directors and Isaac Roth, partner at Shasta Ventures will join the advisory board.

Accelerates and simplifies Kubernetes adoption

Codefresh’s DevOps tool accelerates and simplifies Kubernetes adoption. The container-based approach enables Codefresh to be both git- and cloud-agnostic. Codefresh’s agnostic approach means platforms work well in any organization and allows each team to pick the best tools for their needs. Raziel Tabib, Co-Founder and CEO, Codefresh said,