Kubernetes DevOps tools provider Codefresh announced $27 million funding round that brings the total funding for the company to $42 million. Codefresh has grown dramatically with adoption from DevOps teams Epic Games, Gap, Vivint, TBS, and many others after launching the Epic Games, Gap, Vivint, TBS, and many others. As a result of the funding round, Red Dot Capital Partners’ Managing Partner, Yaniv Stern will join the company’s board of directors and Isaac Roth, partner at Shasta Ventures will join the advisory board.
Accelerates and simplifies Kubernetes adoption
Codefresh’s DevOps tool accelerates and simplifies Kubernetes adoption. The container-based approach enables Codefresh to be both git- and cloud-agnostic. Codefresh’s agnostic approach means platforms work well in any organization and allows each team to pick the best tools for their needs. Raziel Tabib, Co-Founder and CEO, Codefresh said,
“With the new Codefresh Runner we help organizations to run Codefresh pipelines behind the firewall without the hassle of managing a full on-premise solution. The Codefresh Runner is an easy to install agent that can orchestrate and scale the execution of CI/CD pipelines all behind the firewall meeting all of the enterprise security requirements your company may have. The Runner is security, flexibility and above all practically zero-maintenance.
Thank you again to all of our wonderful community, customers, and partners who are building world-changing software with our software. We love you, we are grateful to you and we look forward to continuing to serve you. It truly is an honor to share in your success. Stay tuned because there is so much more coming and fast!”
