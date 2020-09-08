Cognizant has entered into an agreement to acquire the Chicago-based Microsoft Azure cloud computing platform 10th Magnitude. The acquisition will deepen the Azure expertise and expand the company’s new Microsoft Business Group, adding development and managed services hubs in major cities.

6 cloud-related acquisitions in 2020

This will be Cognizant’s sixth cloud-related acquisition in 2020. One of Microsoft’s longest-standing Azure-centric partners, 10th Magnitude offers advisory and managed services, including data center transformation, application modernization, and data intelligence with AI-driven analytics and insights. Greg Hyttenrauch, President, Cognizant Digital Systems and Technology said,

“Modernizing business platforms by shifting to the cloud is a key priority for our clients. The acquisition of 10th Magnitude underscores our commitment to Microsoft, one of our leading strategic partners, and will further strengthen our ability to provide Azure expertise to our clients as they embrace the cloud. We are excited to unlock the power of this acquisition and to welcome 10th Magnitude’s outstanding team to Cognizant.”

Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News