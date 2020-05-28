A subsidiary of American Tower and carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services provider, Colo Atl announces the completion of several upgrades to its colocation and interconnection facility. According to the announcement renovations made over the last several months will improve performance, security, and overall efficiency for customers and tenants.
Colo Atl’s Upgrades Include:
- Officially opened and newly renovated Data Center Room 4 on the 5th floor
- Build out of new dedicated Meet-Me-Area on the 5th floor
- Upgraded security and surveillance system with new cameras throughout 5th and 8th floors
- Installation of new access control system to enable door by door authentication and access permission by use throughout entire facility
- Revamped workspaces built out in tech rooms on each floor offering dedicated space for customers, tenants and visitors
- Upgraded crash carts and other tools for customer and tenant usage
- Installation of new LED lighting throughout facility to lower energy consumption and provide higher safety
- Installation of two new 90” TVs in conference rooms
- New painting, carpet and Colo Atl signage
John Ghirardelli, General Manager of Colo Atl, said,
“As part of our ongoing commitment to provide state-of-the-art interconnection services within the telecom hub of Atlanta, we are constantly examining how we can bring greater value to our customers. The recent upgrades will give customers a more secure and stronger platform to connect their businesses.”
