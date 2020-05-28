A subsidiary of American Tower and carrier-neutral colocation, data center and interconnection services provider, Colo Atl announces the completion of several upgrades to its colocation and interconnection facility. According to the announcement renovations made over the last several months will improve performance, security, and overall efficiency for customers and tenants.

Colo Atl’s Upgrades Include:

Officially opened and newly renovated Data Center Room 4 on the 5th floor

Build out of new dedicated Meet-Me-Area on the 5th floor

Upgraded security and surveillance system with new cameras throughout 5th and 8th floors

Installation of new access control system to enable door by door authentication and access permission by use throughout entire facility

Revamped workspaces built out in tech rooms on each floor offering dedicated space for customers, tenants and visitors

Upgraded crash carts and other tools for customer and tenant usage

Installation of new LED lighting throughout facility to lower energy consumption and provide higher safety

Installation of two new 90” TVs in conference rooms

New painting, carpet and Colo Atl signage

John Ghirardelli, General Manager of Colo Atl, said,