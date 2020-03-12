Network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem, and hyper-scale edge data center company Cologix adds Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at its hub in Vancouver’s primary carrier hotel. Customers will be able to connect to Azure ExpressRoute from Cologix’s three data centers throughout Vancouver, supporting private connections to Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365. It provides key benefits to enterprises looking to build hybrid cloud environments, including:
- Private connections that bypass the public Internet
- Lower latency by traversing the shortest path to the Microsoft Azure
- Predictability and optimized speed when leveraging Azure ExpressRoute
- Scalable, densely connected and customizable colocation opportunities
Direct and private connectivity
Access to Azure ExpressRoute brings valuable depth to the Cologix Platform, which provides end-users with tools to optimize and future-proof their IT strategies through access to more private onramps to public clouds. Cologix’s President & Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman said,
“We are fortunate to offer Microsoft onramps in our major markets across Canada, including Montreal, Toronto and now Vancouver. Direct and private connectivity to hyper-scale service providers like Microsoft is pivotal to support digital transformations, delivering services to end-users at the digital edge to seamlessly access solutions and services. This private, dedicated access to Azure ExpressRoute and Microsoft services provides customers with faster, more reliable, and more secure access to build and scale infrastructures and support disaster recovery with up to 100 Gbps connectivity and lower network costs. Customers can also access ExpressRoute via Cologix Access Marketplace, a virtual, on-demand solution that enables Cologix’s customers to dynamically provision services through a single connection and an easy-to-use portal.”
