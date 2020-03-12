Network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem, and hyper-scale edge data center company Cologix adds Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute at its hub in Vancouver’s primary carrier hotel. Customers will be able to connect to Azure ExpressRoute from Cologix’s three data centers throughout Vancouver, supporting private connections to Azure, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Dynamics 365. It provides key benefits to enterprises looking to build hybrid cloud environments, including:

Private connections that bypass the public Internet

Lower latency by traversing the shortest path to the Microsoft Azure

Predictability and optimized speed when leveraging Azure ExpressRoute

Scalable, densely connected and customizable colocation opportunities

Direct and private connectivity

Access to Azure ExpressRoute brings valuable depth to the Cologix Platform, which provides end-users with tools to optimize and future-proof their IT strategies through access to more private onramps to public clouds. Cologix’s President & Chief Revenue Officer Laura Ortman said,