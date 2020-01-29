Cologix’s third 13,200 SQF data center is ready-for-service in the renowned INFOMART Dallas building.

Cologix announced its third data center named DAL3, which offers 2.25 MW of power. The renowned INFOMART Dallas building is direct onramps to Amazon Web Services Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect and on-demand, virtual cloud access through Cologix Access Marketplace.

DAL3 features:

High-density configurations: Designed for 3kW/cabinet with configurations available up to 15 kW/cabinet, powered by 2.25 MW.

Best available network neutral connectivity: approximately unique networks (including to Central America) in the Cologix-controlled Meet-Me-Room. Dual fiber entrances via vaults by individual carrier to Cologix vault.

Central location: Infomart Dallas with largest number of carriers in Southwest U.S.

Cooling technology: Hot aisle containment with chilled water in-row cooling technology with N+1 chillers control data center.

Top certifications and security: SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant.

Environmental risk: Low environmental risks in seismic zone 0 and outside flood zone.

Bill Fathers, Chairman and CEO of Cologix said,