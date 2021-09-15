ColoHouse, a global colocation, cloud, and managed services provider headquartered in Miami, Florida, has acquired Lume Cloud, a managed cloud services provider offering private cloud, edge data center, and hybrid infrastructure solutions.

Adding new cloud offerings

With this strategic acquisition, ColoHouse added Lume’s flagship solution suite Cloud Anyware, private cloud, cloud backup, and recovery, as well as security offerings in 24 ColoHouse locations globally. Cloud Anyware allows customers to connect public and private cloud services and optimize their cloud spend for cost, performance, and security. Kyle Verzello, CEO of Lume Cloud, will continue to lead the cloud-based product suites and teams.

Kyle Verzello, CEO of Lume Cloud, talked about the acquisition, saying,

“ColoHouse’s acquisition of Lume Cloud illustrates our vested interest to further enhance our competitive edge in the marketplace while enabling ColoHouse to offer more diverse geographical connectivity options and cloud solutions combined with world-class support that are essential to our customers. Increasingly, location matters for cloud solutions. Private cloud and colocation delivered where customers need infrastructure is a critical component to any cloud strategy. Together, ColoHouse and Lume Cloud have amazing synergies, and with this acquisition, we can achieve the next level of growth for our ecosystem.”

1547 Critical Systems Realty and Valterra Partners acquired ColoHouse to create a dominant data center and cloud solutions company this year. ColoHouse currently has more than 24 locations in seven different countries across the globe and offers colocation, cloud, dedicated servers, and custom-managed services.

“We’re pleased to welcome Kyle and the Lume team to the ColoHouse family. The technology and data center industry is growing at an unprecedented speed, which requires innovative solutions and expanded capabilities to meet our growing customer demands. Our operational and financial expertise and our geographic diversity paired with Lume Cloud’s impressive private cloud capabilities place us in a very powerful up-market position.”

said ColoHouse CEO Paul Bint.

