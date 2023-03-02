Colt is expanding its SD-WAN solution with a comprehensive, robust set of new VMware Secure Access Service Edge features.

The solution combines Colt’s infrastructure and customer experience with VMware’s cloud-based SD-WAN platform and security capabilities.

The set of solutions helps businesses regain control, and better security, and helps futureproof their digital infrastructure.

The digital infrastructure company, Colt Technology Services announced that the company is expanding its VMware-based SD-WAN solution with a set of new VMware Secure Access Service Edge features. The new SASE features are including VMware Cloud Web Security and VMware Secure Access. The solution aims to help organizations overcome growing security threats, allowing them to provide a secure hybrid workforce, protect apps and data and further optimize network performance.

A new set of SASE features

The solution is a combination of the company’s digital infrastructure and customer experience with VMware’s cloud-based SD-WAN platform and security capabilities. The new features are offered as optional add-ons, including URL filtering, SSL inspection, Antivirus, Content Filtering, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Visibility, and an environment to test zero-day threats.

Data Loss Prevention (DLP), CASB Control, and Advanced Sandbox functions are also offered as enhancements among VMware’s security features. Also, the Secure Access solution includes Zero Trust Network Access-based remote access to connect users at home or on the move to enterprise applications.

The latest extension of Colt’s SASE portfolio is a set of solutions to help organizations regain control, and better security, and help futureproof the digital infrastructure to improve performance, data security, and protect the organizations from threats. Peter Coppens, Vice President of Products at Colt Technology Services said,

« After the frenetic pace of digital transformation of the last few years, businesses finally have the breathing space to step back and understand the wider impact of digitalization, but they’re experiencing new challenges and huge pressure on their infrastructure. Hybrid working and cloud migration are prompting a rethink around network security, and cyberattacks are more pervasive and devastating than ever before. The SASE security features we’re launching with VMware aim to give businesses the peace of mind that comes from working with two industry-leading technology companies. »