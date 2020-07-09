Cold Technology Services appointed Paula Cogan as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to continue to drive the organization’s transformative, customer first, high bandwidth, business strategy. According to the announcement, Cogan replaces Keri Gilder who formerly held the role before becoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) across earlier this year.

To lead sales team

Cogan has joined Colt four years ago. She played an influential role in Colt’s success as its Vice President for Enterprise and Capital Market Sales.

Cogan talked about her new role, saying,

“I have been really proud to work at Colt for these last few years. However, my pride has grown over these past few months as I have witnessed our sales team go above and beyond to deliver for our customers during this unprecedented time. Our people have done all they can to ensure our customers have been able to thrive in this new environment and I couldn’t be more excited to lead them into this next period – doing all that I can to continue to optimise and drive our sales operation forward.”

Cogan will develop Colt’s commercial strategy and will lead global teams sales, presales and marketing. Prior to Colt, Cogan held several senior sales roles at Verizon Business and BT.

CEO Keri Gilder talked about Cogan’s appointment, saying,