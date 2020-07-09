Cold Technology Services appointed Paula Cogan as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to continue to drive the organization’s transformative, customer first, high bandwidth, business strategy. According to the announcement, Cogan replaces Keri Gilder who formerly held the role before becoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO) across earlier this year.
To lead sales team
Cogan has joined Colt four years ago. She played an influential role in Colt’s success as its Vice President for Enterprise and Capital Market Sales.
Cogan talked about her new role, saying,
“I have been really proud to work at Colt for these last few years. However, my pride has grown over these past few months as I have witnessed our sales team go above and beyond to deliver for our customers during this unprecedented time. Our people have done all they can to ensure our customers have been able to thrive in this new environment and I couldn’t be more excited to lead them into this next period – doing all that I can to continue to optimise and drive our sales operation forward.”
Cogan will develop Colt’s commercial strategy and will lead global teams sales, presales and marketing. Prior to Colt, Cogan held several senior sales roles at Verizon Business and BT.
CEO Keri Gilder talked about Cogan’s appointment, saying,
“In her time with Colt, Paula’s achievements have been underpinned by her ability to foster strong relationships with customers and partners, while remaining focused on leading and transforming our teams to deliver sales excellence. Having worked closely with Paula throughout my time within the CCO function, I know she will continue to deliver excellent results and further support the team as they continue to deliver for our customers. I am also thrilled to be able to fill this position internally. It speaks to the immeasurable talent we have at Colt, and I know there’s no better fit for this role than Paula.”
