Colt Technology Services is now interconnected at over 200 public Cloud on-ramp locations globally, covering most of the major public Cloud Points of Presence (PoPs) market in Europe and Asia.

Expansion of Cloud on-ramps

Colt has expanded its Cloud on-ramps, connecting to Oracle Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Microsoft’s Azure Cloud. The company has recently added a new interconnect to the Oracle Cloud in Newport, Wales. This expansion furthers Colt’s connection to the global providers in Europe and Asia.

Keri Gilder, Colt’s CEO said,

“Many years ago, at the start of the rise of cloud, Colt made its first interconnect with AWS Cloud. Today, with over 200 public Cloud on-ramps – more than most providers in Europe and Asia – we’ve become a global cloud incumbent for connectivity. At Colt, we know there is a direct correlation between the success of cloud migration projects and connectivity. We’re committed to serving enterprise cloud requirements with our flexible, high bandwidth, and low latency network. This landmark is an example of that and our determination to become the network platform underpinning enterprise cloud transitions.”

Colt’s Cloud connectivity solutions are based on its intelligent Colt IQ Network. Colt’s fully owned and operated dense fiber network allows enterprises to benefit from an end-to-end, seamless, and highly scalable connection to the cloud.

With the launch of Colt’s Dedicated Cloud Access (DCA) portfolio, Colt has delivered thousands of customer connections towards the Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) through its DCA products.

