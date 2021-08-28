Comcast Business announced it has signed an agreement to acquire a Texas-based pioneer in software-defined networking and cloud platforms, Masergy. The acquisition accelerates Comcast Business’s increasing growth serving large and mid-size companies.

Software-defined networking and cloud platforms

With more than 20 years of experience and innovation, Masergy is one of the providers serving more than 1,400 customers in nearly 100 countries. The combination will allow Comcast Business customers to manage their international operations and networks more efficiently and securely.

Masergy enables secure application performance across the network and the cloud with Managed SD-WAN, Unified Communications as a Service, Call Center as a Service, and Managed Security solutions. Bill Stemper, President of Comcast Business said,

“Masergy provides a perfect complement to our portfolio of enterprise services and solutions and will allow us to instantly and dramatically amplify our growth in the global enterprise market. We’re excited to welcome Masergy’s employees and leadership to Comcast Business as we bring continued innovation and superior experience to our customers.”

See more Cloud Computing News