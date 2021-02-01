Global enterprise software provider, Commvault debuts new SaaS and Hybrid cloud workloads for Metallic. Additionally, Metallic is now available in 23 countries in total, announcing support for nine new countries in the EMEA region today, including Austria, France, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland.

9 new countries

According to the announcement, Metallic is adding new data protection solutions, features, and enterprise workload support including enhanced SaaS application protection with the introduction of Metallic Salesforce Backup and Microsoft Teams recovery enhancements; the addition of Oracle and Active Directory to Metallic Database Backup; and the expansion of its hybrid cloud capabilities with the addition of HyperScale X as a fully integrated appliance and edge offering for Metallic. Recent additions include hybrid cloud data protection solutions for SAP HANA and Kubernetes, in addition to today’s newest enhancements:

Metallic Salesforce Backup provides customers scalable, enterprise-grade SaaS data protection for the Salesforce Sales, Service, and Financial Cloud. It offers simple protection for valuable Salesforce data with unlimited retention, unlimited storage, and hardened security controls built-in – helping to meet stringent standards, unique requirements like sandbox seeding, recovery requirements, and SLAs.

Metallic Office 365 & Teams Backup & Recovery now builds on Metallic’s existing Microsoft Teams capabilities to include in-place restore of Teams conversations and other data. This enables administrators to granularly recover data stored within Teams, channels, and conversations, with better speed and precision while maintaining existing site structures and settings. All new and existing Metallic Office 365 Backup customers will automatically receive Microsoft Teams functionality as part of their subscription – which also provides coverage for Microsoft Exchange, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

HyperScale X for Metallic offers customers the choice of a fully integrated appliance for single-vendor management of on-premises storage and SaaS-delivered data backup. It enables the Commvault appliance, HyperScale X, to run in edge mode, allowing it to operate as a backup target for hybrid cloud workloads protected by Metallic. This innovative edge offering represents the next step in Metallic’s hybrid expansion, combining the best of Metallic BaaS with the best of the HyperScale X scale-out storage platform. Customers can use Metallic to protect data in any hybrid data protection schema, whether cloud to cloud, on-premises data to cloud with an on-premises copy for fast restore, cloud to edge appliance, and more.

Support for Oracle Database and Microsoft Active Directory backup are now offered as part of the Metallic Database Backup solution. Providing BaaS database protection for customers’ hybrid world, Metallic Database Backup gives administrators seamless visibility and database protection for SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft SQL, and Active Directory on-premises, in the cloud, and in Azure.

Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic, said,

“As we continue our global rollout of Metallic, we’re finding more and more customers around the world are immediately grasping the value and inherent simplicity that cloud-native, as-a-service data protection can bring to their environments. With our new offerings like Salesforce and Oracle backup and our unique SaaS Plus capabilities, Metallic solutions offer customers what no other cloud-delivered backup service can match: the most comprehensive portfolio of BaaS solutions and the flexibility to backup each data source to the optimal storage target, whether that be cloud or on-premises storage, or the new HyperScale X for Metallic at the edge for ultimate performance with BaaS simplicity.”

