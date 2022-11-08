Commvault has announced that they have expanded protection for Kubernetes workloads, across its entire portfolio.

Data management solutions provider across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, Commvault has announced that they have expanded protection for Kubernetes workloads, across its entire portfolio. The expanded protection for Kubernetes workloads includes fully automated management, replication, migration, and security enhancements, across its entire portfolio.

Commvault Complete Data Protection and Metallic

The new features are available through Commvault Complete Data Protection and Metallic offerings. It provides simple management and enterprise-grade protection for hybrid, multi-cloud environments. By integrating Kubernetes protection into its portfolio, Commvault is enabling enterprises to innovate. The latest Kubernetes data protection enhancements include:

Complete, cloud-native protection and recoverability for the entire Kubernetes ecosystem, including full clusters, namespaces, and ETCD and SSL certification protection

Faster, simpler development testing and lifecycle events with seamless migrations of Kubernetes applications between clusters, distributions, versions, and storage

Cost-effective disaster recovery by replacing business-critical applications offsite for on-demand application recovery, with no long-running infrastructure

Nigel Poulton, Kubernetes author, trainer, and evangelist said,

« I’m genuinely excited that Commvault’s announcements are bringing world-class data management solutions to Kubernetes. Having spent a lot of time in this space, it’s exciting to see long-term industry leaders taking it seriously, something that’s essential for industries like banking and healthcare where the full spectrum of protection must be in place before they can deploy any new workloads into the enterprise. »