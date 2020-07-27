Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, released a new portfolio of products and services to intelligently manage data. The new portfolio includes Commvault Backup & Recovery, Commvault Disaster Recovery, Commvault Complete Data Protection and Commvault HyperScale X.

New portfolio with new flexible subscription pricing

The next generation of Commvault HyperScale is a scale-out integrated solution that delivers simple, flexible data protection for all optimized scalability and built-in ransomware protection. Thanks to the integration with the Hedvig, HyperScale X enables customers to simplify and accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.

The new standalone backup & recovery product ensures data availability for all workloads across cloud and on-premises environments. It delivers simple, reliable, data protection through a single extensible platform.

As a part of this new portfolio, Commvault Disaster Recovery enables customers to ensure business continuity and verify recoverability across cloud and on-premises environments, delivering simple, automated disaster recovery orchestration, flexible replication and verified recovery readiness.

Moreover, the combination of Commvault Backup & Recovery and Commvault Disaster Recovery brings Commvault’s industry-leading functionality into a single data protection solution to ensure data availability and business continuity for all workloads across cloud and on-premises environments.

Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault, said,