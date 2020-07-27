Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, released a new portfolio of products and services to intelligently manage data. The new portfolio includes Commvault Backup & Recovery, Commvault Disaster Recovery, Commvault Complete Data Protection and Commvault HyperScale X.
New portfolio with new flexible subscription pricing
The next generation of Commvault HyperScale is a scale-out integrated solution that delivers simple, flexible data protection for all optimized scalability and built-in ransomware protection. Thanks to the integration with the Hedvig, HyperScale X enables customers to simplify and accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.
The new standalone backup & recovery product ensures data availability for all workloads across cloud and on-premises environments. It delivers simple, reliable, data protection through a single extensible platform.
As a part of this new portfolio, Commvault Disaster Recovery enables customers to ensure business continuity and verify recoverability across cloud and on-premises environments, delivering simple, automated disaster recovery orchestration, flexible replication and verified recovery readiness.
Moreover, the combination of Commvault Backup & Recovery and Commvault Disaster Recovery brings Commvault’s industry-leading functionality into a single data protection solution to ensure data availability and business continuity for all workloads across cloud and on-premises environments.
Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Product Officer, Commvault, said,
“We’re rapidly innovating to exceed customer needs in this era of constant change. The updated Commvault portfolio helps customers effectively manage change across their hybrid IT environments. Customers need to be increasingly agile, flexible and scalable. This new portfolio addresses data management risks that exist today and that may exist tomorrow, intelligently. From a natural disaster to human error, to ransomware, our customers are covered.”
