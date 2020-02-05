Compass Datacenters announced that it has purchased 225 acres in Red Oak, Texas and construction has already begun.

Compass Datacenters announced that it is adding a second Dallas area campus. The Red Oak Campus will provide the capacity to hyper-scale, cloud and enterprise customers. The first data center, a six-megawatt facility, is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2020. The campus is supported by multiple carriers with access to diverse fiber routes and a dedicated high-voltage power substation.

One of the most dynamic data center markets

Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters said,