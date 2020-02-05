Compass Datacenters announced that it has purchased 225 acres in Red Oak, Texas and construction has already begun.
Compass Datacenters announced that it is adding a second Dallas area campus. The Red Oak Campus will provide the capacity to hyper-scale, cloud and enterprise customers. The first data center, a six-megawatt facility, is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2020. The campus is supported by multiple carriers with access to diverse fiber routes and a dedicated high-voltage power substation.
Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters said,
“The Dallas area continues to be one of the most dynamic data center markets in the country. Our Red Oak campus supports customers’ current needs while providing a clear line of sight to dedicated growth in the future. Red Oak is the latest step in our effort to expand in key markets across the United States and Canada. This Red Oak campus will bolster our ability to deliver data centers to our customers exactly where and when they need them.”
