Steffan Tomlinson and Greg Schott have joined Confluent. Steffan Tomlinson, Google’s former CFO of Cloud & Technical Infrastructure has joined the Confluent as CFO. After 4.5 years at Confluent as CFO and for the past 12 months, dual roles as CFO and Chief People Officer, Cheryl Dalrymple became chief people officer and head of corporate development. The company also stated that Greg Schott has joined Confluent’s board of directors.
Confluent announced the news shortly after its $250 million Series E round of funding that valued Confluent at a $4.5 billion valuation. The company also stated that it is accelerating its pursuit of enabling any organization to make event streaming the central nervous system for their business. Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent said,
“Event streaming has become a foundational part of the modern software stack, but it remains too complex for many organizations to use pervasively within their businesses. That’s the premise behind Project Metamorphosis and gets to the core of why we think Greg and Steffan are great fits for Confluent. They both have extensive experience scaling high-growth startups into large, cloud-first businesses that help their customers leverage complex technologies quickly and easily. For example, Steffan has twice helped grow organizations through an IPO with valuations increasing well over ten times.”
