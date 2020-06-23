Steffan Tomlinson and Greg Schott have joined Confluent. Steffan Tomlinson, Google’s former CFO of Cloud & Technical Infrastructure has joined the Confluent as CFO. After 4.5 years at Confluent as CFO and for the past 12 months, dual roles as CFO and Chief People Officer, Cheryl Dalrymple became chief people officer and head of corporate development. The company also stated that Greg Schott has joined Confluent’s board of directors.

$250 million Series E funding round

Confluent announced the news shortly after its $250 million Series E round of funding that valued Confluent at a $4.5 billion valuation. The company also stated that it is accelerating its pursuit of enabling any organization to make event streaming the central nervous system for their business. Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent said,