Connectria, a global provider of managed cloud services and cloud hosting, has received HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) Certification.

According to the Connectria announcement, the company’s dedicated, customer hosting environments have achieved the HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) Certification. Obtaining HITRUST CSF Certification means that Connectria maintains the security and privacy of protected health information (PHI) and other sensitive data.

A single overarching security and privacy framework

HITRUST that focused on the healthcare sector, harmonizes globally accepted standards such as ISO 27000, GDPR, NIST, and PCI into a single overarching security and privacy framework without replacing them. However, it can be defined as a powerful tool for organizations that need to demonstrate security and privacy compliance to federal and industry regulators.

“This is by far the most comprehensive compliance audit we’ve achieved. Our data centers have been independently audited for HIPPA/HITECH compliance for many years as well as many other industry standards. HITRUST CSF gives our customers an added level of assurance that we’re following the most stringent standards to keep their data secure, with full documentation as proof.”

said Christine Pitti, Connectria’s Head of Compliance Services.

Connectria works with healthcare organizations, healthcare independent software vendors (ISVs) like ComplyAssistant. James Schroeder, Cofounder of ComplyAssistant said: