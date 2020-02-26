Connectria introduced a Carbon-Neutral “Green Cloud” in both North America and the European Union (EU).

Connectria, a global provider of managed cloud services and cloud hosting, announced its Carbon-Neutral “Green Cloud” both customers in North America and the European Union (EU). With Connectria’s Green Cloud, companies can run IBM i and VMware systems to reduce their energy consumption by as much as 95%. It delivers IBM i & VMware Clouds connected into Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Using a mix of biomass and hydropower

Connectria’s advanced data centers such as its newest data center in Amsterdam and architecture systems developed by Connectria enables energy saving. Connectria’s Amsterdam data center provides energy efficiency and sustainability, by using uses a mix of biomass and hydropower. This facility obtained ISO 14001 and 50001 certifications and is designated as a Leed Gold facility.

According to Rusty Putzler, COO of Connectria, it is one of the most energy-efficient data centers in the world and helps the company deliver a carbon-neutral footprint across our IBM i and VMware Clouds.

An action for taking care of the planet Rich Waidmann, founder, President, and CEO of Connectria shared his opinions about Connectria’s Green Cloud, saying,

“The Green Cloud Initiative is right in line with our No Jerks Allowed philosophy,” said “We talk a lot about No Jerks Allowed when it comes to how we treat our customers and employees, but it’s really much more than that. Data centers account for about 3% of all energy consumption worldwide and growing, and we want to be good stewards of our planet. By creating carbon-neutral IBM i and VMware Clouds, Connectria is doing our part to take care of our planet.”