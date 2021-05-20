Contrast Security announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and Linux Foundation as a silver member, which brings together the world’s top developers, end-users, and vendors to enable cloud-native architectures and open source technologies.

Education support

CNCF serves as the vendor-neutral home for many of the fastest-growing open-source projects, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. In becoming a member, Contrast aims to support and educate the industry on the increasing risks and benefits of cloud-native architectures and open-source software through active participation in the foundation’s events, projects, and community.

Surag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Contrast Security, said,

“We are proud to announce that Contrast has joined as a member of the CNCF and Linux Foundation to help drive industry change. Many of the core foundations of this community to accelerate digital transformation, such as APIs, Kubernetes, serverless functions, Cloud Native architecture, and open-source code, bring along with them exponentially increasing risk. We will bring a unique understanding of the market along with a differentiated capability around security observability that we believe will benefit the community.”

The adoption of third-party open-source software (OSS) has increased significantly over the past several years. OSS refers to application components (e.g., frameworks and libraries) within the public domain that developers can use, modify, and share to help augment proprietary code developed in-house and to accelerate time to market. Meanwhile, Contrast continues to empower organizations to leverage OSS safely without the risks they bring: vulnerabilities inherited to enterprises’ software, targeted attacks against open source code, and intellectual property licensing risks.

