Cloud, collaboration, and digital infrastructure solutions provider, ConvergeOne announced the launch of its Cyber Recovery as a Service solution, utilizing technologies from Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services. The new solution allows organizations to use a cyber vault to successfully recover data from, protecting it against ransomware attacks. The solution comes with the full Cyber Recovery infrastructure housed in AWS with a comprehensive implementation and recovery playbook.

Protects against ransomware attacks

ConvergeOne’s new solution comprises Vulnerability Management services to detect vulnerabilities, allowing organizations to rely upon multiple layers of protection. Cyber Recovery as a Service solution, one of the first to Deploy Dell Technologies and Amazon Web Services Cyber Recovery Technologies allows organizations to protect their data to ensure the continuity of normal business operations.

ConvergeOne was recognized as the Dell Expansion Partner of the Year in 2021 for ransomware prevention, detection, and recovery capabilities. The company is also an AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner with eight AWS Competencies: Nonprofit Competency, DevOps Competency, Migration Competency, Channel Partner, Public Sector Partner, Solution Provider, AWS Lambda, and Amazon EC2 for Microsoft Windows Server. Tim Femister, Vice President of Cloud and Digital Infrastructure Group at ConvergeOne said,

« ConvergeOne is proud to partner with data protection industry leaders Dell and AWS to provide our customers with a world-class Cyber Recovery as a Service offering. We hear about major cyberattacks taking place seemingly every day, and in reality, new breaches occur every minute. Our solution helps customers protect themselves from the ever-increasing number of cyberthreats and de-incentivizing bad actors from committing future ransomware attacks against them by recovering their data without having to pay a ransom. »

