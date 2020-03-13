Convey Services has invited over 30,000 sales partners to Cloud Conventions 2020 which goes live from May 11-14, 2020. There will be hosting industry and business speakers, roundtable discussions, content, education and event-only financial incentives at Cloud Conventions 2020 events.

To avoid the risk and expense of travel

Qualified agents, VARs, MSPs, master agents along with vendors and IT services providers can join this event for free. Registration for Cloud Conventions is available on Monday, March 16.

“Cloud Conventions 2020 has been in the works for months, but in light of the disruption and cancellation of live shows caused by the Coronavirus, a virtual event provides an opportunity for telecom/cloud vendors to connect one-on-one with sales partners from across the country, without the risk and expense of travel.”

said Carolyn Bradfield, founder of Convey.

Additionally, vendors and sponsors will offer registered attendees special promotions like a virtual swag bag of Spiffs, gifts, and prizes. Live discussions of technology and industry trends along with new and emerging services will be held by industry speakers and session leaders.

“Cloud Conventions goes beyond what you would expect in a typical live event because we add experts in sales and marketing, growth hacking, cyber insurance, and a host of other business-related topics exclusively for channel sales partners.”

added Bradfield.

In peer discussion forums, sales partners will have a chance to interact and exchange ideas. After the live event closes, the Cloud Conventions portal will remain active. So, attendees can revisit virtual booths, watch recorded speakers, keep in touch with content and connect with sponsors and vendors.