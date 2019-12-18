Premier dictation service company leverages Flexential’s data center to achieve a high level of security required for enterprise financial services.

Flexential has announced Copytalk has selected Flexential’s Tampa data center to host their mission-critical applications. With this partnership, Copytalk will be able to improve its overall security and resiliency posture making it easier to meet the demanding requirements of enterprise financial services customers. Copytalk offers mobile transcription services for financial services clients through live transcription capabilities that are housed, controlled and monitored entirely in the USA.

Privacy, accuracy, and reliability

Maree Moscati, chief executive officer, Copytalk said:

“Copytalk serves enterprise clients in the financial sector who require the highest level of security, and Flexential allows us to deliver that level of privacy, accuracy, and reliability our clients demand. Flexential’s Tampa data center demonstrates our commitment to excellence, security and compliance, and shows the inherent value Flexential offers.”

Cheryl Kleiman, regional vice president, Flexential said:

“We worked with Copytalk to meet their needs and tailor their solution, proving the flexibility for which, we are known. Not only are our data centers secure but our team is committed to providing companies the services they need now and the capacity to support them long-term, as they expand their business in the future.”

