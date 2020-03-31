Global researches have been going on to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Core Scientific announced that it is making its Cloud for Data Scientists solution available to researchers at no charge. In addition to this, other healthcare research organizations whose data scientists have been displaced due to restricted facility access can also use Cloud for Data Scientists for free.

For advanced data science work

By combining NVIDIA DGX-2 systems for computing and high-performance and flash storage technology, the Cloud for Data Scientists delivers an on-demand AI solution for advanced Data Science work. It has the Core Scientific aiLab for customers to train large models.

The Core Scientific Cloud for Data Scientists offers dense GPU compute resources along with intelligent orchestration, management and scheduling of data science workloads. Ian Ferreira, Chief Product Officer for AI at Core Scientific said,

“The Core Scientific software stack (known as Plexus) provides data scientists the same packaged tooling they are accustomed to in the Public cloud. Our hope is that by providing this powerful platform along with containerized toolsets specific to the COVID-19 effort, such as the Allen Institute for AI’s COVID-19 Toolkit, we will help reduce the impact of this horrible virus and assist in restoring normal life to people across the world.”

To register for this offer, organizations can visit corescientific.com/contact and should enter “COVID-19” in the message field.