Secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud, and interconnection solutions provider, CoreSite Realty Corporation now offers direct fiber connectivity to Google Cloud via Dedicated Interconnect and internet peering available natively on its Reston, Virginia data center campus. With the new option, the company offers enterprise-grade dedicated fiber connectivity to Google Cloud to support demanding data and connectivity requirements.

Optionality, value, and route diversity

The company also stated that it is also offering internet peering to Google Cloud through its Any2Exchange peering platform and private network interfaces, adding to its native Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect services already offered within the CoreSite platform.

The company also enabled Partner Interconnect to Google Cloud within the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange to all its markets which provides more points of connectivity, flexible capacities, and allowing customers with multi-region and multi-cloud architectures to directly integrate their network with Google Cloud easily. Juan Font, SVP of General Management, Coresite, said,

“By offering additional access to Google Cloud in Northern Virginia, we’re increasing customer choice and the value of CoreSite’s interconnection platforms as customers solve for transferring and processing large data sets with ultra-low latency, architecting hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and enhancing cloud access resiliency via diverse points of connectivity. Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect high-speed fiber connectivity and Google Cloud Internet Peering via CoreSite’s Any2Exchange are value-adding enhancements to our interconnection capabilities in Reston.”

