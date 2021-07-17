Data center campuses provider, CoreSite announced support for Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect, adding enhanced connectivity and on-net availability to Google Cloud, with direct internet peering available natively on the company’s Chicago data center campus. The expanded integration allows organizations to effectively solve the most demanding application performance requirements and reduces the total cost of ownership for cloud and data networking services.

High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Requirements

CoreSite’s new solutions eliminate challenges related to implementing successful hybrid IT strategies and improving business outcomes. The Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect deployment in Chicago campus bolsters the company’s Google Cloud offering already available in several other markets within the platform.

The company is also now offering internet peering to Google ASN 15169 through its Any2Exchange platform and dedicated private network interfaces. Juan Font, SVP of General Management at CoreSite said,

“Our continued partnership with Google Cloud enables us to provide our mutual customers with comprehensive solutions to solve their increasingly complex bandwidth and performance challenges. Our industry-leading and interconnected communities enable enterprises to more efficiently transfer and process large data sets while reducing networking costs and complexity. Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect fiber connectivity and Google Cloud Internet Peering via CoreSite’s Any2Exchange are key enhancements to our customer offerings in Chicago.”

See more Cloud Computing News