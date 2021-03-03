CoreSite Realty Corporation announced the availability of VMware Cloud on Dell EMC as a partner of a VMware Technology Alliance Partner. CoreSite Realty Corporation is a provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S. This fully managed infrastructure as a service offering is available across CoreSite’s national platform of enterprise-class, cloud-enabled data center campuses.

To simplify hybrid IT

VMware Cloud on Dell EMC is a fully managed hybrid cloud service that combines the simplicity and agility of the public cloud with the security and control of on-premises infrastructure. CoreSite and VMware have created a Center of Excellence, technical validation proof of concept (PoC) lab, to accelerate innovation and cost savings for enterprises challenged with today’s escalating capital IT expenses. The solution also future proofs enterprises for tomorrow’s AI, machine learning, IoT and 5G use cases.

Steve Smith, CoreSite’s chief revenue officer, said,

“Enterprises are increasingly looking to integrated turnkey solutions within the data center ecosystem to solve for performance and security, along with regulatory and data compliance requirements not easily addressed by the public cloud. Deploying VMware Cloud on Dell EMC at CoreSite improves performance and removes the friction enterprises can experience when implementing a digital strategy by streamlining operations, accelerating innovation, and reducing TCO.”

Delivering the cloud operating model to the data center, VMware Cloud on Dell EMC at CoreSite simplifies digital transformation by helping enterprises reduce operational complexity and accelerate innovation. The service features high-performance compute, storage and networking capabilities powered by VMware’s hybrid cloud software stack, providing IT with consistent infrastructure and operations between on-premises, colocation, and public cloud environments.

