Data center, cloud, and interconnection solutions provider CoreSite Realty Corporation completed the final phase of its data center in the Santa Clara campus. The company announced that SV8 is part of CoreSite’s Santa Clara and broader Silicon Valley connected to campus and it provides a strong ecosystem enabled to support the digital transformation and hybrid and multi-cloud use cases of businesses.

162,000 square foot, 18 MW capacity

The third and final phase of SV8, a 162,000 square foot, 18 MW capacity, purpose-built development. Phase 3 is added 54,000 square feet and 6 MW to the facility. Brian Warren, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President of Development and Product Engineering said,