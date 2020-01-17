CoreSite announced its 2019 operational results for data center reliability, compliance, and power utilization effectiveness.

CoreSite Realty Corporation, a provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., announced its 2019 operational results for data center reliability, compliance, and power utilization effectiveness. For 2019, CoreSite reported “Eight 9’s” level of reliance, or 99.999999% uptime, across its portfolio of data centers.

Data center reliability

“Our clear procedures and rigorous training approach are the foundation of our operational excellence. Our operational resilience efforts translate into our data center reliability, or uptime, a crucial performance indicator that is our top priority, which directly affects our customers’ bottom line,”

said Anthony Hatzenbuehler, CoreSite’s SVP of Data Center Operations. “While we target a minimum of “Six 9’s” of uptime, which is above the industry standard of “Five 9’s”, we are pleased with our exceptional results for 2019,” said Hatzenbuehler.

CoreSite also improved Power Utilization Effectiveness (PUE) in 2019. This improvement of PUE develops customer experience and corporate sustainability. Moreover, under compliance examinations, CoreSite completed a new independent third-party assessment of controls related to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Publication Series 800-53 (NIST 800-53). The completion of these annual examinations means that CoreSite meets a wide variety of United States regulatory requirements.

Source: 1