Multi-cloud governance provider, CoreStack announced the acquisition of Optio3, a Seattle-based AI-powered operations management company. With the acquisition, CoreStack will acquire 100% of Optio3’s technology and IP. CoreStack will also integrate the Optio3 team into the CoreStack team. Optio3 Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Chandrashekar will also join the company as Chief Digital Officer.

NextGen Cloud Governance

CoreStack’s latest acquisition will further facilitate the company’s delivery of NextGen multi-cloud governance capabilities, bringing their experience in building scalable SaaS products and a technology framework that empowers the platform, automates the cloud infrastructure, and increases the speed of innovation and delivery. Sri Chandrasheka, CDO of CoreStack said,

« CoreStack is at an inflection point in its growth curve with a phenomenal pipeline of Fortune 5000 customers. The Optio3 team is highly specialized in delivering high-scale platforms and SaaS solutions to those enterprise customers. I’m excited that we’re working together to achieve CoreStack’s ambitious vision and product roadmap for NextGen Cloud Governance. »

CoreStack is known for its NextGen multi-cloud governance platform that is Continuous, Holistic, Autonomous, Integrated, and Nimble (CHAIN). The solution provides proactive multi-cloud governance and complete visibility across financial management security operations and cloud operations in a single dashboard. Ezhilarasan Natarajan, Founder and CEO of CoreStack said,

« We’ve been leveraging Optio3’s technology in our platform for 9 months and have had tremendous success with it. We now have the opportunity to bring the Optio3 team’s expertise in-house and can further tailor the technology to support our enterprise customers’ needs. We are thrilled to be bringing Optio3’s technology and team into our family. CoreStack was born with the mission of establishing a robust, NextGen governance layer on top of even the most complex multi-cloud ecosystems. We are now perfectly positioned to offer our customers a highly scalable, manageable, and reliable solution, one that drives digital transformation and delivers next-level performance. »