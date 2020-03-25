Seattle-based venture-backed startup CoreStack announced an $8.5 million Series A funding round, which brings the company’s total funding to $13 million and will help the company expand its sales and marketing efforts as well as accelerate product development. As a result of the round, aya Ventures Managing Director Dayakar Puskoor will join CoreStack’s Board of Directors.

A record year of growth

The Series A financing follows a record year of growth for CoreStack which saw a rapidly expanding roster of enterprise clients across the US, Europe, and India, key executive appointments, and significant market traction with enterprises adopting CoreStack as a Governance landing zone for large scale cloud adoption. Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack said,